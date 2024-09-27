Ethan Page On Why He’ll Retain NXT Title Against Trick Williams

Ethan Page defends his NXT Championship against Trick Williams on next week’s big episode of NXT, and he recently explained why he’ll win. Page will battle Williams, who he won the title from, on NXT’s debut on The CW. He spoke with Busted Open for a new interview and talked about why he is sure he’ll win the match.

“I mean, I’m Ethan Page,” he said (per Fightful). “No one else can walk in a room and people will be like, oh, there’s another one of those because no one else is like me and I think that also came with maturity, too, was just being proud of being me and bringing to the table what I specifically know that I am talented at and only focusing on that instead of trying to check boxes off that other people might be checking off in their careers.”

He continued, “I realize I bring something unique that only Ethan Page or All Ego can bring to the table so that’s what i want to be delivering on a weekly basis and that definitely makes me different than everybody else because there’s never been an All Ego Ethan Page before.”

The show airs live next week from Chicago.