– During a recent interview with The Pick, WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page discussed the recent conversation by Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens possibly taking a bullet for Ethan Page, noting they would, but it would be in the leg or foot. Ethan Page then explained that he would never take a bullet for wrestlers because they are liars. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ethan Page on never taking a bullet for wrestlers: “So I would take zero bullets for zero wrestlers. I think they’re all full of crap and liars. I don’t think either of them (Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes) would actually take a bullet for me. I think they’re probably just…got caught on camera and just want the fans to gullibly think that they’re nice people.”

On how he’d enjoy watching others take bullets for him: “So I’m hoping that their facade eventually wears off and people eventually see who they are in real life. But yeah, I’m not taking any bullets. I’m happy that other people will take bullets for me. I would probably enjoy watching that. But personally, I don’t care about any wrestlers.”

Ethan Page is coming off of a huge win last weekend at The Great American Bash, where he retained his title against Ricky Saints in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. As noted, Ethan Page is scheduled to appear on next week’s NXT TV in Houston, where he will celebrate his victory.