Ethan Page Says It’s Very Motivating That Wrestlers Have Options Now, Wants to Make Himself as Valuable as Possible

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Ethan Page for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Ethan Page on if he stays in contact with the All In people who are now a part of AEW: “These guys are my friends so keeping in touch with them outside of business stuff is naturally gonna happen. I want nothing but the best from all the guys because it’s good for pro wrestling.”

Ethan Page on if wrestlers having so many options now is motivating: “100 percent. I’ve got a ways to go on my Impact contract, but I want to make myself as valuable to them as possible. So, if and when the time arises, and it’s time to talk money, they see more value then what they’re giving me now, or somewhere else sees the value and the work I’ve been putting in and is willing to pay it. The biggest thing for me now is that with a family, I’m putting myself in a position to earn as much as possible and bring it home to my wife and kids. So, making myself as ‘worth money’ as possible.”

Ethan Page on becoming a father: “It’s great – I go out of my way to make sure I’m home as much as impossible, which kinda sucks for the job we have. But it’s great and I appreciate my time away from wrestling.”