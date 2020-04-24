Ethan Page Weighs In on WWE Releases, Reveals Who He’d Like to Feud with in Impact

Ethan Page spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing the recent WWE releases and who he’d love to see come to Impact. You can check out some highlights below:

On which released tag teams he’d like to feud with in Impact: “Yeah, there’s three out there that are good possibilities. You’ve got Hawkins and Ryder against The North. You’ve got The Revival against the North and you have The Club against The North. So, who pulls the trigger first when things get back to normal.”

On the host of recent WWE releases: “It’s heartbreaking as it’s a lot of my peers and friends that lost their jobs so it’s not good to see. I am excited to see who adapts and creates something out of this. I think this is where stars are made or rebuilt. Look at Drew McIntyre – had he never left then he might now have the run he has now. But if you think about it, and this isn’t me knowing any inside dirt, let’s say this thing all clears up in the next three months. All of these wrestlers have gotten paid for the last three months so they might just get their jobs back at the end of this, fingers crossed. That’s the greatest hope that things get better and they got paid to sit at home for three months. I don’t know.”

On whether he thinks anyone will be amid the pandemic: “Look, if you’re asking me if I texted Scott D’Amore asking if Eric Young still lives in Nashville and if we’re taping in Nashville if we can get Eric Young to come back, it’s not impossible that I definitely did that [laughs] He’s a world-class talent and it was super-heartbreaking to see these guys lose their source of income and their dreams… But if you’re telling me that The Club might show up on Impact to wrestle us or Eric Young might join The North or maybe I end up doing a match with Rusev at a super indie show, no one’s gonna complain in the Ethan Page camp [laughs]. But it sucks to see people lose their jobs.”

On how he’s been affecrted by everything shutting down: “It took me two weeks to understand the fact that I wasn’t going to an airport [laughs]. Now that we’re over a month in, I can’t even imagine going back to work now. I think about the schedule I had before we stopped and it blows my mind that I was able to tolerate that much travel and that little sleep. I had a phone call with my mom today and I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve slept eight hours every night in the last four years.’ It’s been weird.”

On whether talent will need an adjustment period when things get back: “I hope there is an adjustment period. I say that – and this is gonna make me sound like an old-school Jim Cornette-type of person – but I really hope that because we’ve had this break, as a promoter I’ll be booking shows with no-gimmick matches or more singles matches. That is to re-educate the audiences because they haven’t been going to live shows. So, we can almost tone down the product and enjoy the escalation and building to certain things that will mean more. Now we’re gonna have an audience that hasn’t felt that live experience in so long that we can give them less and get the same reaction. We can go a couple of steps back as it will help us out and it could elongate people’s careers.”