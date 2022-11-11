wrestling / News
Ethan Page’s Twitter Gets Hacked, Page Issues Statement
November 10, 2022 | Posted by
Ethan Page has revealed that his Twitter account has been hacked. The AEW star took to his Instagram account to issue a statement after his Twitter account began making offensive posts. Chris Hero shared the Instagram stories post to his Twitter account on Page’s behalf, which reads:
“My Twitter has been hacked.
I’ve been eating arepas & playing with my son. I’m sorry for all the insanely offensive things that they are posting.
That. Is. Not. Me.”
Hey All- @OfficialEGO’s Twitter has been hacked. Report. Don’t engage. pic.twitter.com/DsmhiXhkhN
— Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) November 10, 2022
