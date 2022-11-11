Ethan Page’s Twitter Gets Hacked, Page Issues Statement

Ethan Page has revealed that his Twitter account has been hacked. The AEW star took to his Instagram account to issue a statement after his Twitter account began making offensive posts. Chris Hero shared the Instagram stories post to his Twitter account on Page’s behalf, which reads:

“My Twitter has been hacked.

I’ve been eating arepas & playing with my son. I’m sorry for all the insanely offensive things that they are posting.

That. Is. Not. Me.”