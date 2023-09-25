ETU Nostalgia, Ultra Full Results 09.23.2023: Killionaires Club vs. Wasted Youth Headliner, More

Expect The Unexpected Wrestling hosted their Nostalgia, Ultra show on September 23 in Williamstown, NJ. You can find the full results (via Cagematch) and some highlights below.

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Colby Corino defeated Lucky Ali

* Dezmond Cole defeated BK Westbrook

* Brittnie Brooks defeated Shannon LeVangie and Zayda Steel

* IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) defeated Fresh Air (Junior Benito & Macrae Martin)

* John Wayne Murdoch defeated Andy Brown and Bojack and Jordan Saint and Landon Hale and Malcolm Monroe III and Matt Tremont and Tommy Vendetta

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship Match: Alec Price defeated Brandon Kirk

* Killionaires Club (J Boujii, Ken Broadway & PB Smooth) defeated Wasted Youth (Austin Luke, Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers)