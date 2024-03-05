ETU One Time, For The One Time 3.3.24 Results: Mike Santana vs. Homicide

On March 3, Expect The Unexpected Wrestling hosted its ETU One Time, For The One Time event at the Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, USA.

The event was broadcasted on IWTV. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

* ETU Key To The East Title Match: Marcus Mathers (champion) def. Joey Janela

* Killionaires Club (J Boujii & PB Smooth) def. The Michigan Pillars (Malcolm Monroe III & Tommy Vendetta) (w/ Darren McCarty)

* Yoya def. Jimmy Lloyd

* Janai Kai def. Zayda Steel

* No Holds Barred: Danny Demanto def. Ken Broadway

* Billie Starkz def. Gabriel Skye

* Alec Price def. Brayden Toon

* ETU Key To The East Title #1 Contender Match: Brandon Kirk def. Dezmond Cole

* Mike Santana def. Homicide