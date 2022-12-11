ETU Wrestling held the promotion’s We Don’t Belong Here event last night at the Ridgefield Park Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield, New Jersey last night. The event streamed live on IWTV. Below are some results per Cagematch.net:

* Sink or Swim Scramble Match: Ken Broadway beat Adonis Stone and Anthony Gamble and Juba and Vargas and Yoya.

* Billie Starkz beat B3CCA.

* Death Match: Danny Demanto beat. Matt Tremont.

* Gabriel Skye beat Brogan Finlay and Dezmond Cole and Tre Lamar.

* AKIRA beat Bryan Keith.

* Marcus Mathers beat Jordan Oliver.

* The SAT (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo & Wil Maximo) beat The Miracle Ones (Dustin Waller, Ichiban & Kylon King).