ETU Wrestling Era Of The Unexpected Results (4.16.22): Mia Yim, Homicide, Max Caster, & More

ETU Wrestling Era Of The Unexpected took place on April 16 inside the Knights of Columbus in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The likes of Mia Yim, Homicide, and AEW’s Max Caster were in action. Check out the full results below (h/t Fightful).

*NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) def. Tony Deppen

*Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku) def. MSP (Danger Kid and Aiden Aggro)

*Openweight 8 Gauntlet Match: Marcus Mathers def. Azrieal, Vargas, Max Caster, Yoya, Ace Romero, Grim Reefer, Alec Price

*No DQ: Danny Demanto def. Shazza McKenzie

*Masha Slamovich and Akira def. Brandon Kirk and Marcus Mathers

*IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: AC Mack (c) def. Scoot Andrews

*Mia Yim def. Janai Kai

*The S.A.T (Joel, Jose, & Will Maximo) def. Rock N Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) and Kerry Morton