European League’s Yago Rivera Says He’s Set For WWE Tryout

European League Football’s Yago Rivera says he will be part of the WWE tryout this weekend in London. Rivera posted to his Instagram account to note that he has been invited to the March 30th tryout, as you can see below.

“Imagine you are chilling at home looking through your phone and then suddenly you get a text message that can change your life,” Rivero said (per Fightful). “Well that’s how WWE contacted me directly to invite to their tryouts in London. They have selected athletes from across the world to be the next WWE Superstars, and somehow I was chosen to be part of this.”

He continued, “I was thinking about even sharing this, but if I was a child and I had this opportunity, I would like to live this with him. That’s why I’m sharing this, because we’ve all had a childhood dream we wanted to follow and this is mine. If someone would have told as a kid that in 15 years that I would have a chance to join WWE, I would have never believed it. Life is funny sometimes and now I am one step away. If you want to live this with me, follow me in this journey. We taking it all.”

Rivero is the only name confirmed for the tryouts so far.