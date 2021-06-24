Eva Marie Already Back On Alumni Page On WWE.com

Eva Marie, who returned to WWE television earlier this month, is already back on the alumni page of WWE.com. It’s unknown what this means at this time, except that she is not listed on the RAW roster and is specifically positioned among other stars no longer with the company. It is possible that it was just a technical error or a mistake on the website. There has been no word about Marie leaving WWE.

Eva returned to the ring on the June 14th episode of RAW after weeks of vignettes promoting the ‘Eva-Lution.’ She was paired with Piper Niven, aka Doudrop (who is currently listed under her new name on the RAW roster, so it’s been updated recently). The two had a match last week on RAW and Doudrop turned her back on Eva, leading to their loss to Asuka and Naomi.

We’ll keep you updated if and when more details come in.