wrestling / News
Eva Marie Calls Out Airline For Gender Discrimination
Former WWE star Eva Marie took to Twitter to call out an airline for gender discrimination. Marie posted to Twitter noting that she attempted to enter the Qantas Airlines business loung in activewear, but was denied entry while her husband wearing a T-Shirt and shorts was allowed in.
Marie shared a pic of what she was wearing, noting that “In 2020 @qantas airlines Melbourne won’t allow a woman holding a business class ticket to enter their business class lounge in active wear. My business IS fitness and an active lifestyle. Qantas prefers their women in a dress.”
She added in a follow-up, “Clarification: This is NOT a dresscode issue, I support a businesses right to enforce equitable dresscode standards. However, My husband was allowed in no problem wearing this. While I was kicked out wearing this. My issue is that standards should be equitably enforced @Qantas”
Clarification: This is NOT a dresscode issue, I support a businesses right to enforce equitable dresscode standards. However, My husband was allowed in no problem wearing this. While I was kicked out wearing this. My issue is that standards should be equitably enforced @Qantas pic.twitter.com/HSbLVc4W62
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) January 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW
- Kurt Angle On His Segments With Steve Austin Not Being Scripted, His Reaction to ‘You Suck’ Chants
- Triple H Clarifies Who Thought Of DX Name, Recalls Shawn Michaels Throwing Paper At Vince McMahon’s Forehead In Response To WWE Trying to Script DX
- Triple H Sets The Record Straight On Why He Left WCW, Describes His First Meeting with Vince McMahon