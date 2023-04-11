Eva Marie on the Door Being Open for a WWE Return

– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie discussed possibly returning to WWE in the future. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Uhm, of course. That door is always open, I mean we’re in constant talks. When I had originally left, I was filming my first lead action movie, so that door is definitely one of those things that is always, always open and I’m definitely down to always cause some trouble and stir up some things, that’s for sure.”