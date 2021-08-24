Eva Marie & Doudrop Trade Barbs After Marie’s Attack On WWE Raw

Eva Marie & Doudrop’s feud spilled over onto social media following Marie’s attack of her former protege on WWE Raw. As noted last night, Doudrop declared that she was done with Marie in a backstage segment and was then hit with a sneak attack by Marie.

The two are set to compete on next Monday’s show, and Marie mocked Doudrop on Twitter which led to a response from the former NXT UK star. Marie wrote:

“Everyone knows that @DoudropWWE has always been JEALOUS of my in-ring abilities and massive love from the TRUE hardcore wrestling fans. You just got Dou Dropped sweetie #EVALution #WWERaw #WWE @WWE @WWEonFOX @peacockTV”

That led to Doudrop stating that “The EvaLution is turning into the EvaDelusion.”

