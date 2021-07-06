Eva Marie Explains Why She Didn’t Return Before WrestleMania

– Speaking to Graham GSM Matthews with The Bleacher Report, WWE Superstar Eva Marie discussed her return and how she was originally scheduled to return to WWE before WrestleMania. Instead, Eva Marie returned to WWE TV last month. Reports of Eva Marie making her WWE return started circulating as far back as October of last year. Below are some highlights.

Eva Marie on why she loves WWE: “I absolutely love WWE. They’ve been such a great support for me, even the five years I’ve been away. I have so much love, respect and admiration for Vince [McMahon], Stephanie [McMahon] and [Triple H] because they gave me my shot. They gave me a go and started my career. They’ve also been super supportive of everything I’ve done on the outside of WWE, and I knew it wasn’t a matter of if. It was just a matter of when Eva Marie was going to come back into the company, and I’m glad that it’s now.”

On starting her wrestling career in WWE: “I’m so fortunate that I started my career in WWE because I truly believe that if you can handle being in WWE, it sets you up for everything else. Doing everything else, like TV and film, is like a walk in the park because in WWE, I’m on Raw or, at the time, SmackDown, and you’re live. It’s a live show. If you don’t know what you’re doing, good luck.”

On there originally being plans for her to return before WrestleMania: “There’s always so many things where creatively, story-wise, there were so many thing where I was going to come back before ‘Mania, and then I wasn’t. Timing is everything, and just making sure it made sense. That’s kind of where it was at where I thought I was returning a lot sooner, and then it didn’t make sense. WrestleMania wasn’t the right moment, and right after wasn’t, either. It was just looking for that right little slot to insert the storyline and create it and start it.”