Eva Marie Reportedly Files For Divorce
WWE alumna Eva Marie has filed for divorce, according to a new report. TMZ reports that Marie filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Jonathan Coyle, earlier this month.
Marie and Coyle married in October of 2014, and Coyle regularly appeared on Total Divas during Marie’s time on the show. The divorce filing says that the two separated in October of 2023 and cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.
Marie last appeared in WWE back in 2021 and was released in November of that year.
