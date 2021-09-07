wrestling / News
Eva Marie Gets Medical Examination Due to Physical & Emotional Trauma From Doudrop
– As previously reported, Doudrop said she wanted a match with Eva Marie again after challenging her to one on last night’s Raw. Meanwhile, Eva Marie posted some tweets and a video last night, claiming that she is getting medically checked out to discover the extent of the physical and emotional damage that Doudrop caused her after her attack from last week.
She wrote in the tweet for her video, “I will spare none of @WWE’s expense to discover the physical and EMOTIONAL damage @doudropwwe cause me with her heinous and illegal attack! #JusticeForEva #EVALution #WWERaw #WWE
#TheFaceofMondayNightRaw”
She later responded to Doudrop’s challenge, “The only STATEMENTS I see in her future will be the ones she gives on the defendants stand in a court of law for her upcoming assault and battery charges. Go back to your farm in Finland you criminal #EVALution #JusticeForEva”
You can view Eva Marie’s clip and check out her Twitter comments below:
I will spare none of @WWE ‘s expense to discover the physical and EMOTIONAL damage @doudropwwe cause me with her heinous and illegal attack ! #JusticeForEva #EVALution #WWERaw #WWE
#TheFaceofMondayNightRaw@WWE @WWEonFOX @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/pAFDdS9BHX
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) September 7, 2021
The only STATEMENTS I see in her future will be the ones she gives on the defendants stand in a court of law for her upcoming assault and battery charges. Go back to your farm in Finland you criminal #EVALution #JusticeForEva https://t.co/1UuH4SIc7Q
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) September 7, 2021
