Eva Marie On Getting Moved To WWE Roster After Only Two Weeks Of Training

In an interview with ESPN, Eva Marie spoke about getting moved to the WWE roster even after only two weeks of formal training. Here are highlights:

On her move to the WWE roster: “I’m a perfectionist, so I would have liked to have trained more first. However, I truly think opportunities come up once in a lifetime and if you don’t take it, you’re going to miss out.”

On The Rock: “I love talking to The Rock. He’s done the transition from WWE to the mainstream so well. He always tells me to stay my lane, not to compare myself to other people and just do the work. He’s been fantastic and I’m really fortunate to have that relationship with him. … It would be great to emulate his career, but we’ll see what happens.”

On life after WWE: “I want it all. I really want to expand with movies and I would love to land on a TV show, like a Netflix original series, that would be fantastic. I want to do a lot of charity work — I’m a person that’s in recovery [from an alcohol addiction] so I really want to put out that message as well. There’s a lot that I want to do, the sky is the limit. I want to dabble in everything. I wish I did have time to relax, but I’m a Virgo and it’s just not in me. I think the hustle is just in my blood — always hungry, never satisfied.”