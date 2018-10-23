Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Eva Marie Interested in a WWE Return, NJPW Recaps Jay White’s In-Ring Debut For Bullet Club, Chris Jericho’s New Special To Air On Travel Channel Tonight

October 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Eva Marie

– Eva Marie recently spoke with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling, noting that she’d like to come back to WWE and work with Ronda Rousey, the Belles, & more…

– NJPW posted the following video, looking at Jay White’s in ring debut with Bullet Club…

– Chris Jericho‘s new TV special, Chris Jericho Hunting Monsters will debut tonight on the Travel Channel at 10 pm EST

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Eva Marie, Jay White, NJPW, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading