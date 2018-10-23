wrestling / News
Various News: Eva Marie Interested in a WWE Return, NJPW Recaps Jay White’s In-Ring Debut For Bullet Club, Chris Jericho’s New Special To Air On Travel Channel Tonight
– Eva Marie recently spoke with Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling, noting that she’d like to come back to WWE and work with Ronda Rousey, the Belles, & more…
Eva Marie says she has unfinished business in WWE and wants to return to wrestle @AlexaBliss_WWE, @RondaRousey, @BellaTwins and more.
Full interview hitting @WrestlingSheet in the morning. pic.twitter.com/yXZsPpiddy
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 23, 2018
– NJPW posted the following video, looking at Jay White’s in ring debut with Bullet Club…
– Chris Jericho‘s new TV special, Chris Jericho Hunting Monsters will debut tonight on the Travel Channel at 10 pm EST
TONIGHT! Check out the premiere of my new special #ChrisJerichoHuntingMonsters at 10p Eastern on @travelchannel! And get a preview on #TalkIsJericho NOW as me and #cryptozoologist #MKDavis… https://t.co/1vhsElspQU
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 23, 2018