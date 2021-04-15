Eva Marie Is Waiting For The Right Time To Come Back To Wrestling

In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Eva Marie spoke about her absence from wrestling and revealed that she plans to come back to WWE at some point, she’s just waiting for the right moment. Here are highlights:

On originally getting a deal with WWE: “I felt like, if I can get this [WWE contract], then this would be my dream job. Because it allows me to go into that competitive, athletic world, as well as build upon this character, and persona, and who I want to be.”

On a possible return to WWE: “I love WWE so much,” she says. “I owe my career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Triple H. They took a chance on a no-name kid. When it comes to me stepping back in the ring, absolutely. I mean, I feel like now is the time for some heat and we all know your girl got a lot of that. So, I would love to definitely step back into the ring, it just has to be the right time, and the right moment, and if that opportunity arises, you better believe your girl is coming through.”