Eva Marie Says She Loves WWE, Is Open To Coming Back At Some Point

Eva Marie says she’s open in making a return to WWE at some point. The WWE alumna recently spoke with Ring the Belle and was asked about the possibility of a return to the company.

“So, because words mean a lot, and I feel like you can speak whatever you want into existence,” Marie said (per Fightful). “I love WWE. I’m very grateful to WWE. I love the WWE Universe. I mean, I feel like you can’t get enough of the Evaution.”

She continued, “I would love to come back and stir things up. There’s nothing better than going out there and ruffling some feathers. So, yeah, the possibility, for sure, it’s always possible.”

Marie last appeared in WWE in 2021 for a short run with the company after five years away.