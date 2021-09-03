Eva Marie On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon In WWE, How She Approaches Conversations With Him

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Eva Marie discussed her relationship with Vince McMahon in WWE, how she approaches conversations with him, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Eva Marie on how her WWE return came about: “A lot of it was, I always had a good relationship with [Vince McMahon], [Stephanie McMahon], and [Triple H] because of them giving me a show at the very beginning. When I left, I was always in contact with Vince with a lot of the projects I was doing. He always seeing whether it was movies, TV, or new endeavor business-wise and things of that nature, so we were always in conversation. I was always checking in and saying what’s up and things of that nature. The conversation kind of sparked last year and it was one of those things that, I always said I wanted to come back when the time was right and I always let him know that. That way, at any moment, at any time, there was never a thought of ‘she would never’ or ‘I don’t think that’s a possibility for her to come back.’ I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned. I was very forward in letting him know, ‘Yes, I want to come back, you tell me when that seems the most appropriate and makes the most sense and I’m there.’ So I threw it out there and he was like, ‘OK’ and I was like, ‘Let’s go.'”

On her relationship with Vince and how she approaches conversations with him: “I have so much respect for him. It’s pretty incredible, the fact that he’s still going to all these shows and doing what he does, it’s actually impressive to see the work ethic in him. Obviously, it’s something that’s just born in him. The guy shot for the cover of Muscle & Fitness at 72, looking shredded. I think maybe because I would never go to him at the very beginning just talking nonsense. Then, I feel like you get in one ear and out the other. So, making sure anything I wanted to do or had to ask, I really wanted it. It wasn’t like, ‘I want to be on TV, put me on.’ I’m sure he hears that all day, every day. So, what’s going to make you stand out. I would make sure any time of my interactions, even to this day, I’m not trying to eat up his time. One, he doesn’t have it. Two, I’m sure he doesn’t want to spend that much time with me. Three, to keep things simple and short. That’s probably why we’ve always had a good relationship. It’s kind of the same with Stephanie and Triple H too. It’s been pretty even keel the entire time thankfully.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.