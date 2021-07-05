wrestling / News
Eva Marie Says Her ‘Undefeated Streak’ Will Continue Tonight on WWE RAW
In a post on Twitter, Eva Marie hyped up her ‘undefeated winning streak’ on WWE RAW and said that it, and the Eva-Lution, will continue tonight. Marie is in fact, not undefeated, as she lost on the June 21 episode, teaming with Doudrop in a loss to Asuka and Naomi.
Marie wrote: “Who is ready to see The Face of Monday Night Raw continue her undefeated winning streak tonight !? @wwe @wweonfox @usanetwork #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw #EvaMarie #WWE”
Meanwhile, Doudrop has changed her Twitter handle from @viperpiperniven to @DoudropWWE.
Who is ready to see The Face of Monday Night Raw continue her undefeated winning streak tonight !?@wwe@wweonfox@usanetwork #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw #EvaMarie #WWE pic.twitter.com/mT3HAMiMqg
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 5, 2021
Making a splash on @WWE Raw 😅💧 pic.twitter.com/0mb84MXVLx
— 💧 (@DoudropWWE) July 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lana On Getting Call From John Laurinaitis About Her WWE Release, Reason He Gave Her For Company’s Decision
- Former WWE Doctor Talks About Treating Mick Foley After Hell in a Cell Fall
- Backstage Rumor on How Zelina Vega & WWE Resolved Their Issues, Pro-Union Tweets Deleted
- Jim Ross On Why He Thinks Lex Luger Isn’t In WWE Hall Of Fame, Luger’s Legacy In Wrestling