Eva Marie Says Her ‘Undefeated Streak’ Will Continue Tonight on WWE RAW

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Eva Marie hyped up her ‘undefeated winning streak’ on WWE RAW and said that it, and the Eva-Lution, will continue tonight. Marie is in fact, not undefeated, as she lost on the June 21 episode, teaming with Doudrop in a loss to Asuka and Naomi.

Marie wrote: “Who is ready to see The Face of Monday Night Raw continue her undefeated winning streak tonight !? @wwe @wweonfox @usanetwork #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw #EvaMarie #WWE

Meanwhile, Doudrop has changed her Twitter handle from @viperpiperniven to @DoudropWWE.

