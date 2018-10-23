Eva Marie Says She Has Unfinished Business in WWE, Talks Possible Return

– Eva Marie spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet for a new interview discussing a possible WWE return and more. Highlights are below;

On whether she has unfinished business in WWE: “I feel like I do have unfinished business there. Ultimately, everyone — I think it would be silly if you didn’t say this — but, you know, you want the title. And I feel right when I left, I was just about to arrive. So that is something still in me. No, I will not be appearing at Evolution. But … that doesn’t say that I won’t be appearing later on. They need ‘All Red Everything’ to come back and spice things up.”

On who came up with her gimmick of having an announcer: “I was training with Brian Kendrick. Shout out to Brian Kendrick, because he is freaking amazing. He is the man. And his creative brain is just on another level. So he helped me with my gear, helped me with my robe and everything like that. His wife made my robe. But then it was Vince [McMahon]. Vince made the call to have my intro. So he’s the mastermind …”

On being accused of not having a passion for wrestling: “I chose to leave the main roster and go back to NXT. So I’m traveling with NXT, I’m setting up rings, I’m putting in the so-called ‘work.’ So, basically, like … back off. They can continue to criticize my character and stuff like that because that’s all about it. You want to cheer for somebody and you want to boo for somebody. And that’s what makes the whole segment so exciting. But then when it was like, ‘ohhhh, she doesn’t care about wrestling,’ I’m like ‘f*ck off.’ Don’t be mad because I got an opportunity and I’m busting my ass out here.”

On her first film role: “It’s quite similar because you have all of these seasoned actors and actresses, and in wrestling you have all these guys that were putting in years of work on their craft. Then here I come. My first day on the job was WrestleMania in New York. And I’m like ‘Hey guys, what’s up? I’m here!’ So, it’s definitely something like that … but I feel like in — at least in the experience that I have had in the movie space, is everybody was a lot more welcoming to me. I understand it a little bit differently, because obviously wrestling it’s a sport, it’s so different. Everyone is competing for TV time, storylines. In the movie, everyone’s already been cast in their parts. There’s a big difference there. So I understand why it would be a little bit more welcoming on that end of the spectrum.”

On a possible WWE return: “It would be part-time for sure. Anyone that knows the wrestling schedule, and like the fact that I have so many other things … and then to be on the road 290 days, I feel like I’m at a time in my life where I love being with my husband and just being with my family when I can. You miss a lot. You miss Thanksgiving, Christmas, and any big things. I miss birthdays and certain moments that you can’t ever get back. So I’m at a time in my life where I really want to cherish those moments.”