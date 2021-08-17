Eva Marie Wants Brock Lesnar to Be Part of Her Eva-Lution

Eva Marie has a surprising name that she’d like to add to the Eva-Lution: Brock Lesnar. No, really … Brock Lesnar. Marie spoke with Ash Rose for the UK’s WWE Kids Magazine and, as Rose noted, when she asked about someone joining Marie and Doudrop in the stable, she said, “If I could bring anyone into my Eva-lution, why not Brock Lesnar?”

In response to Rose tweeting out the quote, Marie retweeted it with a devilish addition.