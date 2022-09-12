wrestling / News

Eva Marie Was Hospitalized After Getting Bitten By Fire Ants

September 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eva Marie Raw WWE Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

In a post on TikTok, Eva Marie revealed that she was recently hospitalized for getting bitten by fire ants. The video shows her with welts on her back, neck, face and legs.

She wrote: “When you have a massive allergic reaction to fire ants and u end up in the ER with anaphylactic shock.

