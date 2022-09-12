wrestling / News
Eva Marie Was Hospitalized After Getting Bitten By Fire Ants
September 12, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on TikTok, Eva Marie revealed that she was recently hospitalized for getting bitten by fire ants. The video shows her with welts on her back, neck, face and legs.
She wrote: “When you have a massive allergic reaction to fire ants and u end up in the ER with anaphylactic shock.”
NEM FARM craziness 🤯🙊 #TikTok https://t.co/lqfVema8Rq
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) September 11, 2022
