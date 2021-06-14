wrestling / News
Eva Marie Is Wrestling In Tonight’s Raw Return
June 14, 2021 | Posted by
Eva Marie will compete tonight in her return to WWE Raw. WWE announced on Monday that Marie, who is making her return to WWE TV on tonight’s show, will face Naomi.
WWE’s full announcement reads:
Eva Marie to return to action tonight against Naomi
The wait is over! Eva Marie will make her highly anticipated in-ring return tonight against Naomi. How will Eva fare against the glow of the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion? Is WWE ready for Eva-lution?
Find out tonight at 8/7 C on Monday Night Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Talks NXT Takeover Main Event, Million Dollar Title & More In Post-Show Media Call
- Bret Hart On Who He’d Pick As His Favorite Opponent, Importance Of Roddy Piper To His Career
- Raquel Gonzalez Hasn’t Spoken To Kevin Nash After Being Compared To Diesel
- Jim Ross On Learning Of Magnum TA’s Car Accident In 1986, Whether Magnum Would’ve Eventually Signed With WWE