Eva Marie Is Wrestling In Tonight’s Raw Return

Eva Marie will compete tonight in her return to WWE Raw. WWE announced on Monday that Marie, who is making her return to WWE TV on tonight’s show, will face Naomi.

WWE’s full announcement reads:

Eva Marie to return to action tonight against Naomi

The wait is over! Eva Marie will make her highly anticipated in-ring return tonight against Naomi. How will Eva fare against the glow of the two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion? Is WWE ready for Eva-lution?

