Eva Marie Wants WWE Fans To Boo Her Out Of The Building

WWE superstar Eva Marie was recently interviewed by Hollywood Life, and she discussed a variety of topics, including The Bella Twins’ success, wanting WWE fans to boo her, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Eva Marie on the success of the Bella Twins and how they’ve built their brands inside and outside of WWE: “I think what they have done is fantastic. You know, they’ve taken their brand and they’ve been able to incorporate that into businesses and things of that nature as well as, you know, become Hall of Famers and it’s great. Obviously, our journeys are very different, you know, I went kind of the TV and Film route, and I don’t have any children. I have a lot of dogs. So, that’s the difference. But you know they’re definitely a staple when you think of the WWE brand for sure.”

On hoping WWE fans boo her with the return of touring: “There is nothing like performing and walking into our upcoming tours that start July 16th with SmackDown out in Texas and Monday Night Raw in Dallas. I just moved there so I feel like it is a little bit of my hometown now, but to walk out there and embrace the fans… actually I hope they boo. I hope they boo me out of the building. Every movie and every show or book, you always need a good villain and I’m okay wearing that hat. Coming back I think the WWE Universe has no problem making me that villain either.”