wrestling / News

Eva Marie Featured on WWE Where Are They Now?

April 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eva Marie

– WWE released a new Where Are They Now? episode showcasing former Total Divas star and wrestler, Eva Marie. You can check out that video below. Marie is currently working on a film with Bruce Willis called Open Source, which she talks about in the episode.

Since leaving WWE, Marie has been focusing on her careers in fitness, fashion, and acting. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eva Marie, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading