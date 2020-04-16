wrestling / News
Eva Marie Featured on WWE Where Are They Now?
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a new Where Are They Now? episode showcasing former Total Divas star and wrestler, Eva Marie. You can check out that video below. Marie is currently working on a film with Bruce Willis called Open Source, which she talks about in the episode.
Since leaving WWE, Marie has been focusing on her careers in fitness, fashion, and acting. You can check out that video below.
