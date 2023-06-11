Evan Husney Previews Dark Side of the Ring’s Marty Jannetty Episode

Dark Side of the Ring takes a look at Marty Jannetty’s life and career this week, and co-creator Evan Husney recently previewed what to expct in the episode. The episode of Jannetty airs Tuesday at 10 PM on Vice TV, and Husney talked a little bit about it during his appearance with fellow co-creator and co-executive producer Jason Eisener on The Ringer Wrestling Show. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Jannetty’s 2020 “murder confession”: “When we were finishing season 3, we were finishing it up…that’s when the news broke about this crazy story that Marty had put out there that he had killed somebody once at some point in time… [We started thinking about] what would a Marty Jannetty episode look like?”

On what to expect from the episode: “I think a lot of people are gonna find this is largely about his time after the spotlight. Where he’s chasing that notoriety by any means, whether being provocative, fabricating things, creating his own universe. So I think we’ve landed on the perfect title for that episode, it’s called ‘The World According To Marty Jannetty.'”