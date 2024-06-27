In an interview with Fightful, Who Killed WCW producer Evan Husney spoke about how well Eric Bischoff did on the series and why he thinks Bischoff was honest. The series concluded this past week. Husney said:

“Yeah, I think he was pretty honest in this interview. I’ve interviewed Eric a lot over the years, and this interview to me felt very forthright, in terms of, there’s a lot of him in this show throughout all four episodes. I think this is the first time I’ve ever heard where he’s actually admitted finally once and for all that he led the audience to believe that Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were invading from the WWF. I think I’ve always kind of heard him evade that question over the years, obviously because there was legal matters surrounding that. But also, he does take responsibility for a lot of the ideas that didn’t work. I go back to episode three where they’re talking about the David Arquette title win, and he’s like, ‘I was a part of it. [Laughs] I was behind the idea, I okay’ed it, and hell, I even participated in it. So I think hearing him talk about that and the chronic bad finish disease, yeah, again, I always go back to this, too. It’s so easy, 25 years later, to say, okay, here’s where everything went wrong, and here’s the decisions that we should have made, with the benefit of hindsight.”

“Again, I go back to, AEW’s been around for what, five years now? That feels like not a lot of time, but 1997 to 1999, it’s less than two years. Just think about that. It’s such a brief amount of time where so many critical decisions had to be made so correctly, and things are just moving at the speed of light, especially when you’re producing that much television. I mean, I’m guilty of it. When we’re in the throes of a season of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’, producing ten documentaries in under a year, sometimes it’s hard to get all the details right, when you’re moving that fast at the demands of television. If we had the ability to spend a few months per episode uninterrupted, I’m sure we’d nail everything too. So it’s tough. I don’t think that’s a fair criticism. Look, he is the main character of the story. He is the person that, without him, WCW wouldn’t have reached the heights that it would have. I think that’s a very key thing. We wouldn’t even be sitting here talking about it if it weren’t for Eric.”