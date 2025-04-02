Evan Husney Details Renewal Process For VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring

In an interview with Fightful, Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney spoke about the renewal process for the VICE TV series, which is currently in its sixth season. The most recent episode, about Ludvig Borga, aired last night. You can find our review of it here.

Husney said: “For every season, it’s been kind of different. Early on, it felt like we were waiting several months after the season aired to find out if things were going ahead for the next one. But this time around, I think with the last few seasons, it’s been probably midway through the season if the ratings hit whatever metric they need to hit. But for the most part, Vice has always been very supportive of the show and I think they would want to keep making this show as long as they can. We feel lucky enough to be in that position with the show and that it continues to perform well, people are still interested in it and people show up to watch it and obviously wrestlers still want to tell their stories. So I’m just super grateful for that. So it’s awesome.“