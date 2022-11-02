Evan Husney Gives Update on Dark Side Of the Ring Season Four, Hopes That ‘Official Word’ Comes Soon

Dark Side of the Ring is on hiatus while Tales From the Territories airs, and co-creator Evan Husney says that the fourth season of the former show is in the works. Husney appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and during the interview he said that discussions about a fourth season are taking place, noting that they wanted to give it a break while working on Tales From the Territories. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below:

On the fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring: “Dark Side is in the works. You know, there’s still some things to work out. Can’t say anything official yet. We’re in talks right now, there should be an official word — wink, wink, nod, nod — soon we hope. But basically nothing we can say definitively right now. But we aren’t done with the show in terms of what popular thought may be, or what the rumor and innuendo is on the wrestling newsletter circuit. [laughs] But we’re definitely not done with the show.”

On putting the show in hiatus: “It would have been incredibly challenging for us to do another season of Dark Side and this [Tales From the Territories] at the same time. We’re way too much of control freaks to be able to do both of those, in order to let somebody else do it. So it would have been too tough. And we wanted to give Tales From the Territories its best chance to be its own thing and kind of create another brand.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.