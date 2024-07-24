wrestling / News
Evander Holyfield’s Son Reportedly Set For WWE SummerSlam Tryouts
July 24, 2024
Evander Holyfield’s son is reportedly set to take part in WWE’s tryouts over SummerSlam weekend. PWInsider reports that Elijah Holyfield will be part of the tryouts, which take place in Clevelend next weekend as part of SummerSlam’s festivities.
Elijah Holyfield has played in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles and was on the practice squads for both the Carolina Panthers and The Cincinnati Bengals.
The tryouts were announced yesterday as being open to fans with a WWE Priority Pass.
