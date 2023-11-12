wrestling / News
EVE 114 Friday Night’s Alright For Fightin Full Results 11.10.2023: Masha Slamovich vs. Konami Headliner Fight, More
The Friday Night’s Alright for Fightin show was hosted by Pro Wrestling EVE on November 10th in London, England. You can find the complete results (via Cagematch) below.
* International Princess Title Bout: Max The Impaler defeated Kasey
* Absolute Chaos Bout: Nina Samuels defeated Aleah James and Alexxis Falcon and Emersyn Jayne and Millie McKenzie and Session Moth Martina
* The Decibelles (Ivy & Lana Austin) defeated Michelle Green & Nightshade
* Skye Smitson defeated Anita Vaughan
* Konami defeated Masha Slamovich
