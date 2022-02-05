Even More On Shane McMahon’s Alleged Booking Idea For Men’s Royal Rumble Match

As we previously reported, Shane McMahon was ‘quietly let go’ from WWE following what was described as ‘unprofessional’ behavior backstage when he was helping produce the men’s Royal Rumble match. It was said that he tried to make the Rumble more about himself and between his plans and Vince McMahon’s vetos, there were numerous changes all last Saturday leading up to the match itself.

Fightful Select has more details on the situation including some of the ideas that McMahon allegedly had. Sources indicated that McMahon specifically wanted to enter in a post that would “highlight him”, and even pitched coming out at #1. Vince McMahon personally came along and said he would make changes to the match and wouldn’t do a lot of what his son suggested. Neither Vince nor Brock Lesnar were said to be happy about Shane’s ideas. While Shane insisted on them, they ended up getting cut from the match.

At one point, Shane was set to be #29 while Randy Orton would enter at #28, but the spots got reversed. Shane “reacted hastily” and Orton said that he would not be going out to Shane’s theme, so Shane should go out when his number is called.