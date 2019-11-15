Even More On WWE Reactions To CM Punk Joining WWE Backstage

The biggest story of the week is that CM Punk is once again on WWE programming after appearing on WWE Backstage this past Tuesday. According to Fightful, the reaction in WWE is very mixed, with different sources having different viewpoints.

One “longtime WWE name” said that they’ve known Punk for a while and while they’ve heard of him burning bridges, they never had an issue with him. They added that if WWE doesn’t figure out how to do something with Punk during Survivor Series weekend in Chicago, they’ve “royally fucked up.”

Another top name said that they want to work with him in the ring, doing promos or something else. They said that “someone like that, you can have a great story with, and where there’s a great story, the fans are happy and there’s (money), so I’m happy.”

Another “high level member” of the WWE roster reportedly said that they have “zero time for that guy. So no thoughts, no.” Another wrestler who knows Punk said they didn’t see it as a surprise and thought MMA was a dead end for him. Nearly everyone talked to believes he will wrestle again.