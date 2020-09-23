wrestling / News

Even More Reactions To Death of Road Warrior Animal: Paul Ellering, Ric Flair, More

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The wrestling world continues to mourn following the passing of Road Warrior Animal last night, as Legion of Doom manager Paul Ellering has shared his thoughts.

Ellering wrote: “Today we lost the engine of the train LOD. Animal was a partner, warrior, and friend. He will be welcomed home by a waiting Hawk.

Former NWA rival Ric Flair added: “I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP

