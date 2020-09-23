Even More Reactions To Death of Road Warrior Animal: Paul Ellering, Ric Flair, More

The wrestling world continues to mourn following the passing of Road Warrior Animal last night, as Legion of Doom manager Paul Ellering has shared his thoughts.

Ellering wrote: “Today we lost the engine of the train LOD. Animal was a partner, warrior, and friend. He will be welcomed home by a waiting Hawk.”

Former NWA rival Ric Flair added: “I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP”

I Am More Than Saddened To Hear Of The Loss Of My Good Friend And GREAT Opponent Joe Laurinaitis Of The Legendary Road Warriors. They Were Iconic! The Road Warriors And The Four Horsemen Drew More Money And Had More Fun And Entertained Fans Worldwide At The Highest Level. RIP 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eiZ2udqGNm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 23, 2020

You can see even more reactions below. WWE and AEW, among others, have already issued statements.

I’ve often been asked … “Who is the greatest Tag Team of All Time?” The answer has always been the same. Rest in Power brother. 💪🏽 My sincere condolences to family, friends and fans of Animal all around the world. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/hQ2Av7xw1X — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) September 23, 2020

I'm stunned……so sad to hear of the passing of Road Warrior Animal. My thoughts go out to his family. Rest in Peace Animal.#RIPAnimal — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 23, 2020

Rest in Peace 🙏🏾 It's never easy losing one of our own, let's all pray/wish for peace for his loved ones. https://t.co/GzuEFrwt98 — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) September 23, 2020

RIP to the legendary Animal. I don’t have the proper words right now, but thank you for goofing off with me at Cons. Thanks for all the years of entertainment and thanks letting this fan become a friend. pic.twitter.com/eUk2SafVkO — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 23, 2020

The greatest tag team of all time was the Road Warriors. Often imitated, never duplicated. Loved both of them as friends and idolized both as the GOATs. RIP Animal-love you my brother, my condolences to everyone affected by this tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/pf2DshCSnB — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) September 23, 2020

The NWA sends its deepest condolences to the family & friends of Animal. Animal was a pioneer in tag team wrestling winning the inaugural Crockett Cup w/his partner Hawk.He truly embodied the tradition of the sport. He was a dominant force in the ring & a gentleman outside it. pic.twitter.com/1dns0jZOa6 — NWA (@nwa) September 23, 2020

The Road Warriors were one of my favorite tag-teams, destroying theirs opponents with overwhelming strength and power. RIP, Animal. https://t.co/Se4ZVDo6rt — Kane (@KaneWWE) September 23, 2020

My heart goes out to the family and friends of 1 1/2 of the greatest tagteam in the history of this business, Joseph Laurinaitis/animal from LOD. Thank you for showing the world how tag team wrestling is done. You will be missed and never forgotten.R.I.P my friend. #RoadWarriors pic.twitter.com/5VWd9o4O3f — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) September 23, 2020

The Road Warriors were larger than life. They made it possible for so many others to live their dreams. Rest in Power, Animal. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) September 23, 2020

This one hurt. So saddened to hear the passing on Animal. He always had a minute for anyone & would smile when I asked him if he would watch my match Well… we know now when we here that loud boom above our heads, that God is now experiencing that Road Warrior POP. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/CuFfUeVH9O — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) September 23, 2020

We're saddened to learn of the passing of Road Warrior Animal, a true legend of professional wrestling. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to his loved ones at the time. pic.twitter.com/QqwxGimSHR — PWI (@OfficialPWI) September 23, 2020

My mind is blown. One of the greatest dudes ever. Road Warrior Animal kicking ass in heaven with Hawk pic.twitter.com/mJy5JzJxpw — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) September 23, 2020

I can't believe I just found out Road Warrior Animal has passed away. He was a great friend and he will be missed. My prayers are with his family. — Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) September 23, 2020

RIP to Road Warrior Animal! My brother and I made him a birthday video a few weeks ago wishing him a Happy 60th Birthday. I cannot believe this💔 thank you Animal for all your support and friendship over the years, and always answering your phone when my dad called you. RIP🙏🏼 — Georgia Joyce Smith💎 (@georgiasmith87) September 23, 2020

Rest In Peace Road Warrior Animal. He was always so nice to me every time I saw him at signings we had together. Your legacy won’t be forgotten 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NQ8IoFIpaw — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) September 23, 2020

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the family and friends of Road Warrior Animal. The Legion of Doom carved a revolutionary tag team legacy that will never be forgotten.#RIPAnimal #ohwhatarush pic.twitter.com/peHczkr3VC — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) September 23, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of Road Warrior Animal’s passing. Joe was a gentle giant who loved interacting with fans. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans around the world. — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) September 23, 2020

My thoughts are with the family, friends and fans of Joe Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal. One time he threatened to put me through a table for not having a painting of him, which was awesome. pic.twitter.com/njea6nRg0M — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) September 23, 2020

Shocked by passing of Road Warrior Animal, Joe Laurinaitis he just reached out to me Saturday 2 wish me Happy B’day great talk and laughs about past Joe was STAND UP MAN I owe him much but now prayers for his family that he was so proud of #Whatarush #RESPECT — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 23, 2020

We’re so saddened to learn of the passing of Road Warrior Animal. One of the most legendary tag teams of all time, the Road Warriors graciously headlined our first Boiling Point event at Shaw Park in 2002. Animal was a total pro and a joy to work with. Our condolences. RIP pic.twitter.com/tN2A4unyUG — PCW (@PCWLegacy) September 23, 2020

It’s hard to put into words, sometimes they just hit different. Animal was a friend. Someone I asked for advice, and he always gave it. A legend, and one of the reasons I love working out and japan so much. Prayers go out to his family and loved ones. #RoadWarriorAnimal — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) September 23, 2020

Saddened to hear the passing of my wrestling brother and hall of famer, Road Warrior Animal. Him and Hawk were always good to me. Heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers to his family. Love and respect always Joe. RIP #RIPAnimal #RoadWarriors pic.twitter.com/aIXtXXFMKx — Papa Stro (@thestro) September 23, 2020

I use this maneuver because of The Legion of Doom. RIP Road Warrior Animal! #OhWhatARush pic.twitter.com/CwtK97fG06 — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 23, 2020

My condolences to @RWAnimal's family. Joe will be missed! So sorry. #RIPAnimal — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 23, 2020

Another piece of childhood gone but not forgotten #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/tVb0nPPAaW — Dave Mastiff ‘Hoss of Hosses’ (@DaveMastiff) September 23, 2020

Wow… A legend that always had time to pay it forward… Sit beside him and just listen… #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/q1vLfhcfqR — Caprice Coleman (@CapriceColeman) September 23, 2020

I am beyond sad to hear of the passing of Joe Laurinaitis 💔 living in the STL area, David and I became close with him and his wife Kim. They even looked after David for me a few times and David absolutely loved “Joey”. He was an absolutely wonderful man. #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/4jq9Y6pm2E — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) September 23, 2020

Legends forever.#RIPAnimal Thank you for what you and Hawk have given to tag team wrestling. pic.twitter.com/wkY6qH0yh1 — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) September 23, 2020

Sad to hear this news. My prayers to his family and friends #rip https://t.co/urdu9ryku8 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) September 23, 2020

The Road Warriors were a team who personified excitement, physicality, and the undeniable ability to energize the crowd. @StephMcMahon and I join the Superstars, legends, and our @WWE fans in offering our condolences to the Joe Laurinaitis’ family at this difficult time. https://t.co/pDu4BH77uY — Triple H (@TripleH) September 23, 2020

Terrible news to wake up to this morning. Praying for Joe's wife and family. https://t.co/8dxBpEmQqL — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) September 23, 2020

RIP ANIMAL! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 23, 2020

Both the business and the city of Chicago lost another wrestling legend #RIPAnimal — Matt Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) September 23, 2020