ROH News: Every Title to Be Defended at Final Battle 2020, Shane Taylor vs. Brody King Set for Future TV Episode

– Next month’s ROH Final Battle will see all the company’s titles on the line. Kevin Ecks announced in his weekly column that the PPV, which will take place on December 18th, will have every championship defended barring unforeseen pandemic-related restrictions. Ecks also noted that Tony Deppen has been signed to compete at the show.

– It was also announced that Shane Taylor will face Brody King on a future episode of the company’s TV show. The announcement reads: