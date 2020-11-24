wrestling / News
ROH News: Every Title to Be Defended at Final Battle 2020, Shane Taylor vs. Brody King Set for Future TV Episode
– Next month’s ROH Final Battle will see all the company’s titles on the line. Kevin Ecks announced in his weekly column that the PPV, which will take place on December 18th, will have every championship defended barring unforeseen pandemic-related restrictions. Ecks also noted that Tony Deppen has been signed to compete at the show.
– It was also announced that Shane Taylor will face Brody King on a future episode of the company’s TV show. The announcement reads:
“A huge match between Brody King and Shane Taylor has been signed for a future episode of “Ring of Honor Wrestling.” The date has not been announced.
Both men have set their sights on the ROH World Championship and are coming off big wins. King defeated former World Champion Dalton Castle two weeks ago, and Taylor beat two-time former World Television Champion Kenny King last week.
Obviously, the winner of this match will significantly strengthen his case for a world title shot.
Brody King and Taylor have never met in a one-on-one match, but they did compete against each other in a Four Corner Survival Match for the ROH World Television Title last year. Taylor pinned King to win the title in a bout that also included then-champion Jeff Cobb and Hirooki Goto.”
