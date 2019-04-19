EVIL and SANADA Returning For ROH War of the Worlds Tour

Ring of Honor has announced that NJPW stars EVIL and SANADA of Los Ingobernables de Japon will be returning to the company for the upcoming War of the Worlds tour. Here is a press release:

EVIL AND SANADA RETURN TO ROH FOR THE WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR

The partnership between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has never been stronger following the historic G1 Supercard in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden! The fallout from G1 Supercard will be on full display when ROH and NJPW partner once again to deliver the 2019 War of the Worlds Tour! A staple since 2014, the tour is in its sixth year and will feature dream matches, title matches, and first-time matches you cannot see anywhere else with the stars of ROH and NJPW!

The seventh and eighth athletes announced for War of the Worlds are one of the most accomplished teams in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and are currently tearing it up in singles competition: Los Ingobernables de Japon’s EVIL and SANADA!

With two IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship wins under their belts, both coming at New Japan’s flagship event Wrestle Kingdom, EVIL and SANADA have proved they are big match wrestlers and deliver on the biggest stages. These strong, dangerous men have also recently been making their mark in singles competition: EVIL, a former NEVER Openweight Champion, has an upcoming big-time bout with Tomohiro Ishii while SANADA has an IWGP Heavyweight Championship match with Kazuchika Okada!

Their versatility, including their successes in the NEVER Openweight Six-Men Championship division, has made them a threat at any position on the card! The duo returns to America for the first time since G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden. What is on their mind? Are they coming to challenge the winners of Guerrillas of Destiny versus Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Tag Team Championships? Do EVIL or SANADA want to look to extend their singles success against ROH athletes? Or maybe there was something to the comments RUSH made to the media about the different satellite offices of Los Ingobernables coming together? EVIL and SANADA will be at ALL four stops of the War of the Worlds – be there to find out!

War of the Worlds Buffalo, Toronto, and Grand Rapids will be streaming LIVE for all HonorClub members while Chicago will be taped for television broadcast but there is nothing like seeing the stars of ROH and New Japan LIVE! Tickets are on sale now to see the War of the Worlds Tour when it comes to a town near you!