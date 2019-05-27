wrestling / News

EVIL and SANADA Set For NJPW G1 Climax 29 Opening Day

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW G1 Climax 29

– NJPW has announced that EVIL and SANADA will be at the opening day at G1 Climax 29. The two will join Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, and Jushin Thunder Liger at the opening day in Dallas on July 6th.

