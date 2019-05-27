EVIL and SANADA Set For NJPW G1 Climax 29 Opening Day

– NJPW has announced that EVIL and SANADA will be at the opening day at G1 Climax 29. The two will join Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, and Jushin Thunder Liger at the opening day in Dallas on July 6th.

They are two time IWGP Tag Team Champions and two of the hottest rising heavyweight singles stars in NJPW!

Representing Los Ingobernables De Japon, EVIL and SANADA are #DestinedforDallas, and G1 Climax 29's opening day July 6!https://t.co/P8GIwLBrI2#g129 #njpw pic.twitter.com/e5ScC3QAIS

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 27, 2019