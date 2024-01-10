EVIL Claims Tama Tonga Was Fired From NJPW, Website Lists EVIL As New NEVER Openweight Champion

Tama Tonga is no longer the NEVER Openweight Champion, that is, if you believe the recent update to the company’s website. Tonga is no longer listed as champion, while EVIL is. The change was made on both the Japanese and American websites. In a post on Twitter, EVIL claimed that he is the new champion and Tonga was fired.

He wrote: “Tama’s profile has been properly deleted. It’s a company decision that Tama is already fired. I don’t have to come to the Nagoya event either. Hahaha!”

The two were set for a match on January 20 at NJPW New Beginning in Nagoya. It’s unknown if any of the above is true or part of an angle. Tonga has previously said this will be his final month in New Japan.