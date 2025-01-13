wrestling / News
EVIL Says He’s Not Going Back To Japan After NJPW Battle In the Valley
EVIL says he’s not heading back to Japan following his match at NJPW Battle In the Valley. The House of Torture member spoke following Saturday’s show, which saw him team with his stablemate SHO and Sumie Sakai against Hiromu Takahashi, Yuka Sakazaki, & Mayu Iwatani. The match was Sakai’s retirement bout and saw Takahashi, Sakazaki and Iwatani pick up the win.
In a video posted to NJPW’s Twitter account, EVIL said after the match, “Those damn punks are full of themselves! Listen up — I’m not going back to Japan. Goodbye New Japan! Don’t forget it!”
No word on exactly where this is going as of now.
