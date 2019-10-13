EVIL Says No One Wants The IWGP Heavyweight Title More Than Him

In an interview with NJPW’s English website, EVIL spoke about his plans to defeat Kota Ibushi for his contract that guarantees him a match for the IWGP Heavyweight title when they fight at King of Pro Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On his match with Kota Ibushi: “Well, nobody wants the IWGP Heavyweight Championship more than me. So I’m going to make that contract of Ibushi’s, that contract that has never changed hands before, change hands. Everybody wants to see it, right?”

On getting the contract: “Of course. That contract is more than just a piece of paper. To someone that is ‘made in New Japan’ like me, it represents the biggest and best stage that there is. That’s why it hasn’t moved in the past. It’s why G1 winners have fought to the bitter end to keep it.”

On his singles record: “I’ve left my own mark in singles matches, but not big results. That annoys me. It’s something I plan on rectifying.”

On Tetsuya Naito saying he’s jealous of SANADA: “If Naito feels that way, he’s free to speak his mind. He can talk all day; it doesn’t bother me.”