EVIL Says He Wants a Showdown With Tony Khan At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

EVIL is looking to have a face to face with Tony Khan at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. The House of Torture recently spoke with Tokyo Sports and said he was displeased that Konosuke Takeshita will challenge Jon Moxley in an AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator match against Jon Moxley at AEW Double or Nothing. He claimed to be the “highest authority” in NJPW and suggested that Khan come face to face with him in the ring at the June 30th PPV.

“You’re doing whatever you want, and I’m not going to stand by and watch,” EVIL said (per Fightful). “Don’t act like you’re an equal to me, the president of an organization that’s not that big. My company and your company are not of the same caliber.”

He continued, “You don’t seem to know your place, so I’ll give you a lesson. You can stand in front of me (at Forbidden Door). Next time you won’t be wearing a corset. You and I are on different levels,” said EVIL.

Despite his desire for a “President’s Showdown,” EVIL is not the president of NJPW and Hiroshi Tanahashi actually holds that role.