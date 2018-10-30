EVIL Sends Chris Jericho a Message Ahead Of NJPW Power Struggle

EVIL spoke with njpw1972.com ahead of his match with Chris Jericho at Saturday’s NJPW Power Struggle event. Here are some highlights…

On when his rivalry with Jericho started: Actually before that at Dontaku (May 3), when Jericho attacked Naito and went on a rampage, I came in to help run him off. I don’t know whether you could say we were connected from that point, but it was the same as at Dominion. Then, it was after the match and Chris Jericho felt he that he could do whatever he wanted and keep beating down Naito. At that point, I stepped in. That was about putting a stop to him, it wasn’t me throwing my hat in the ring. That ring is my domain. My domain, my rules. And if you don’t abide, then I’ll have to make you.

On Jericho attacking him at King of Pro Wrestling: I kind of knew that he’d come after me at some point, but I see where the idea came from. Before a match, it makes more impact, it’s more embarrassing, more humiliating. In that regard, I get it. He got me good. He’ll really stop at nothing to get what he wants. But when it comes to that, I have a few tricks of my own…