Evil Uno On How He Began Twitch Streaming, Being Able to Engage With Audiences

Evil Uno is a big streamer on Twitch when he’s not in the ring, and the Dark Order member recently discussed his history on the platform. Uno spoke with Fightful about his long history with streaming and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his history with streaming on Twitch: “So I actually did Twitch streaming over a decade ago. I used to review independent gaming in general. I would review two or three games a week. I’ve written some pieces for certain websites and stuff. When the pandemic hit, truthfully I didn’t know if I was gonna have a job anymore. We didn’t know what the world is like. I still live in Canada and so I was a prisoner of my own home for several months. I was starting to get stir crazy and I thought, ‘You know what? This is a way for me to engage my audience because I’m not capable of doing it on television. I’ll go back to doing what I used to do.’ I love Twitch streaming. I’m a big gamer. That’s why I got my AEW Games role in Twitch and content creation in the last decade.”

On how streaming has become less prevalent for wrestling stars: “So it’s a great way for fans to get a personal interaction with me while I am also simultaneously doing something I enjoy. It’s not a forced experience. I’m at home. I get to respond to what people say. I get to pick and choose what I respond to. It’s really blown up through the pandemic. I think it’s really—not just me—but almost everyone, it died out a little bit. Everyone wants to go back to going to shows and going to public places. But it’s been a very pivotal part of my growth in the last two years and I’m very grateful I got to start Twitch and it got me my job at AEW Games.”