Evil Uno on Matt Hardy Nearly Being The Exalted One of The Dark Order

– During a recent interview with Fightful, Evil Uno “shot softly” on various fellow AEW talents, including Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, and more. Evil Uno also revealed that Matt Hardy was at one point talked about being the Exalted One of The Dark Order. Below are some highlights:

Evil Uno on how Matt Hardy was initially going to be The Exalted One: “Initially was in talks to be the Exalted One. We even teased it. He has a mind for wrestling that I think people underestimate. He’s been able to recreate himself over and over. I really admire that about him.”

On Kris Statlander’s injury: “I’m so crushed that Statlander’s hurt right now because I think she should be our champion. She is, bar none, one of the best athletes in AEW and beyond just the women’s division. I just mean in general.”

On Jade Cargill: “I want to be a part of the Baddies. I think I could do it. She even said I could. I haven’t had my official invite. If I’m gonna say something positive about her, it’s incredible the strides she’s made in her short time in wrestling. It took me 19 years to get where I am. She radiates stardom energy, for sure.”