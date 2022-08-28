Evil Uno On the State Of Wrestling Right Now, Fans Having Multiple Options To Watch

Evil Uno is excited about the current state of professional wrestling, as he said in a recent interview. The Dark Order member spoke with Headlock for a new interview and you can see a couple of comments below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the current state of pro wrestling: “It’s crazy, the low end of the card is as good as what the main event was when I started 17 years ago. There’s a huge talent pool, there’s a lot of places to go as well. There’s a lot of variety in wrestling…There’s multiple places you could go, and that only makes for a more healthy environment in wrestling which makes it more competitive, and because it’s more competitive it will only get better.”

On fans being able to watch what they want: “You’ve got a variety in what you can watch and on top of that, it’s all good so you’re not forcing yourself to watch something that you dislike. AEW is fantastic right now. I think our opposition’s TV show has been doing very well. All of the minor mic kids like the independents as well are fantastic and can be seen online as well. I think a good, healthy wrestling world is that everyone’s doing well and trying to do better.”