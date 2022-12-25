Evil Uno On Where In Canada He Expects AEW To Hold Shows

AEW began making its presence known in Canada in October, and Evil Uno recently weighed in on other potential AEW destinations in the country. The company held its Canadian debut in Toronto in October and announced a show in Winnipeg for March. Before the latter happened, Uno spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On AEW hosting a show in Winnipeg: “Winnipeg, I think is a guarantee. If we don’t Winnipeg, I’d be very, very surprised. I mean, Kenny’s from there. Don Callis is from there. Then, finally, if I could have a personal stake, I would love if they went to the nation’s capitol, Ottawa. That’s where I live and am from. But truthfully, it’s a large city but it’s not as crazy and enamored by wrestling as the other cities are.”

On other potential Canadian cities to host AEW shows: “I mean, Toronto must be the first city we hit and it makes a ton of sense. I think Toronto is one of the larger wrestling markets, just historically. If I were to hit some major cities, Montreal. Absolutely. Great city for wrestling. Great crowds, historically crazy crowds. I’m really excited to see what happens. I think Vancouver is another one.”